Visitors throng Doi Inthanon to catch glorious sunrise, sea of fog and revel in cold
Many tourists flocked to Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district on Thursday, the first day of an extended weekend holiday.
Today is His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Day, while Friday is a special holiday approved by the Cabinet in a bid to stimulate domestic tourism.
Most tourists whipped out their smartphones to snap pictures of a spectacular sunrise and a sea of fog amid cold weather.
Temperatures in the Northern province have been on the decrease, much to the delight of many.
The temperature at Doi Inthanon peak and Kew Mae Pan nature trail as of Thursday morning was 11 degrees Celsius.
Doi Inthanon National Park chief Kriangkrai Chaipiset said the park has been reopened to tourists since November 10 last year. Facilities and local guides are ready to welcome tourists, he added.
Kriangkrai expects reservations for accommodations at the national park to keep increasing especially during winter.
“The Kew Mae Pan nature trail is a tourist attraction which features bounteous nature, especially viewpoints that allow visitors to witness a beautiful sunrise and a sea of fog,” he said.
Meanwhile, red millennial roses found on the nature trail can only be seen during the cold season, Kriangkrai added.
Separately, the Thai Meteorological Department expects temperatures in the North to drop a further 2-4 degrees Celsius from October 16 to 18.