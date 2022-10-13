Visitors throng Doi Inthanon to catch glorious sunrise, sea of fog and revel in cold

Most tourists whipped out their smartphones to snap pictures of a spectacular sunrise and a sea of fog amid cold weather.

Temperatures in the Northern province have been on the decrease, much to the delight of many.

The temperature at Doi Inthanon peak and Kew Mae Pan nature trail as of Thursday morning was 11 degrees Celsius.

Doi Inthanon National Park chief Kriangkrai Chaipiset said the park has been reopened to tourists since November 10 last year. Facilities and local guides are ready to welcome tourists, he added.

Kriangkrai expects reservations for accommodations at the national park to keep increasing especially during winter.