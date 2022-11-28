River Kwai Bridge lights up to tell its tragic history

The 10-day annual fair kicked off on Saturday and will wrap up on December 5.

The River Kwai Bridge Week was first launched in 1980 in memory of the brave Thai soldiers who helped rescue World War II prisoners held captive by the Japanese army and forced to build the bridge over the River Kwai.

Some 250,000 Southeast Asian civilians and over 60,000 Allied prisoners of war were subjected to forced labour, which claimed some 90,000 civilian lives and killed more than 12,000 Allied soldiers.

The history attached to the bridge inspired Pierre Boulle’s 1952 novel “The Bridge on the River Kwai” and a film of the same name in 1957.

The highlight of the event is a 40-minute light and sound show telling the history of its construction and how World War II ravaged the Southeast Asian region. The show starts at 7pm daily.

The adjoining Red Cross Fair features more than 400 booths showcasing OTOP goods, raffle draws and games. All earnings will be spent on underprivileged and disabled people.

The fair will also have a theme park and free concerts by popular singers. Admission is free.

Thossaphol said the festival should generate at least 40 million baht during the festival as people have started travelling more now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. The event was suspended last year due to the pandemic.