BMA offers free buses to Bangkok floating markets every weekend from New Year’s Eve

The BMA announced on Friday that this is part of a pilot project to boost local tourism by linking tourist attractions to main transportation routes via feeder buses at the weekends.

The service will start this weekend, when Bangkokians can hop on a BMA electric bus at MRT Bang Khun Non station, to get off at either Song Khlong or Taling Chan floating market. After these stops, the bus will head to the Southern Bus Terminal to pick up more passengers and then head to Lat Mayom and Wat Saphan floating markets, before terminating at the MRT Bang Khun Non station.

The service is available four times a day from 9am, with buses terminating at Bang Khun Non MRT station at 4.45pm.

An electric feeder bus seats 20 people, has a ramp for wheelchairs, free wi-fi and phone charging systems. Passengers can check the route and timetable through the ViaBus app.