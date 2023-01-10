Leaner travel subsidy scheme may be added to Cabinet agenda next week: minister
The toned-down fifth phase of the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) subsidy was not added to this week’s Cabinet agenda.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Tuesday that the Cabinet may deliberate on it next week, once it has undergone the process of being added to the agenda.
“I think it should be ready for the next Cabinet meeting,” Phiphat said.
The ministry has tried several times to win Cabinet approval for the fifth phase of the scheme since last year.
After the Cabinet more than halved the budget for the tourism stimulus package from 8.7 billion baht to 4 billion baht, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called on the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to discuss the budget in detail with the Budget Bureau.
TAT then came up with a toned-down subsidy scheme that will cost 2.02 billion baht.
Under the new programme, only 560,000 hotel bookings will be subsidised, and each tourist will get a discounted rate for no more than five nights and a 600 baht cash voucher per booking. The scheme will not subsidise airfares.
The remaining 1.98 billion baht of the budget will be spent on tourism promotions in Thailand and overseas.