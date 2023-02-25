Railway to celebrate royal founding with journey back in time

Tickets can be reserved from today for the historic journey on March 26, SRT Foundation Day.

The state agency was created by a royal decree from King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in 1897.

The SRT will use two Pacific steam locomotives that were built shortly after the end of World War II and are kept at Thonburi Locomotive Depot.

The trains will leave Hua Lamphong station in Bangkok at 8.10am and arrive at Ayutthaya station at 10.20am, the SRT said on its Facebook page.

Passengers will be given six hours to visit attractions in Ayutthaya province – including Chao Sam Phraya National Museum, temples, and a shopping centre for local products – before the train returns to Bangkok at 4.40pm.

The train will stop at Samsen, Bang Sue, Laksi, Don Mueang, and Rangsit to pick up and let off passengers.

Tickets cost 290 baht per person for seats in normal carriages and 799 baht for seats in air-conditioned carriages. Tickets include snacks and drinking water.

Tickets can be reserved at any train station. For more information, contact the SRT Call Centre at 1690.

The SRT offers six steam train services to mark special occasions every year:

- March 26: SRT Foundation Day, Bangkok-Ayutthaya route

- June 3: HM Queen Suthida’s birthday, Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom

- July 28: HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, Bangkok-Ayutthaya

- August 12: HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday and National Mother’s Day, Bangkok-Chachoengsao

- October 23: King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, Bangkok-Ayutthaya

- December 5: HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday and National Father’s Day, Bangkok-Chachoengsao