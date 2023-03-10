International masks to be among attractions at colourful Loei cultural fest

Tourists can experience the charming atmosphere and colours of the Thai province that borders Laos at the three-day event.

The opening ceremony will be on March 17 at 6pm, at the Naga courtyard area of the Kut Pong Public Park, in Loei.

A fancy parade will display carnival masks from seven Asian countries — China, Laos, Cambodia,Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand.

Visitors can also watch the “masks of three ghosts” performance representing Loei’s identity, which are: Phi Ta Khon, Phi Khan Nam, and Phi Bung Tao.