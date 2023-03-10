International masks to be among attractions at colourful Loei cultural fest
Thailand's northeastern province of Loei is unveiling its cultural attractions at an international mask festival it is organising next week.
Tourists can experience the charming atmosphere and colours of the Thai province that borders Laos at the three-day event.
The opening ceremony will be on March 17 at 6pm, at the Naga courtyard area of the Kut Pong Public Park, in Loei.
A fancy parade will display carnival masks from seven Asian countries — China, Laos, Cambodia,Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand.
Visitors can also watch the “masks of three ghosts” performance representing Loei’s identity, which are: Phi Ta Khon, Phi Khan Nam, and Phi Bung Tao.
Light and sound shows, outdoor water curtains, and musical fountains add colour to the event, which will include a 360-degree virtual reality show of Loei’s tourist attractions.
There are earmarked spots for taking photos with street art in 2D and 3D and colourful three ghosts masked characters.
The Loei market will have cultural goods stalls, local food, cooking shows, fusion food, locally woven fabrics, and local fabrics tailored for international visitors.
A walking street will showcase the art of Thailand and sell souvenir handicrafts.
The highlight of the three-day event would undoubtedly be the three ghosts tradition of the locals.
The Phi Ta Khon tradition is a way to pay homage to the spirits of the ancestors, who are believed to have become guardian angels of the city and could bless the earth with fertility or curse it with famine.
The costume consists of a mask and a dress. The mask is made of a bamboo steamer folded into a hat-like shape with holes for the eyes, a long and pointed nose made of a piece of wood resembling an elephant’s trunk, and a horn made from dried coconut husks.
The mask is exquisitely painted to look scary and yet funny.
The dresses are made of fabric remnants sewn together and decorated with bells, cowbells, or cans tied around the body so as to make noise when walking and dancing.
The Phi Ta Khon masks come in two sizes — small and big. It is always accompanied by a sword or a weapon made of wood.
Phi Khan Nam, or the hairy water ghost, traditionally is used for asking the spirits in nature to bless farmers with rain and to show gratitude for the cattle’s hard labour.
The masks resemble buffalo heads and are made of wood from the cotton tree and the milkwood tree, with ancient ornate patterns painted on the masks.
Phi Bung Tao is a giant’s mask made from gourd and is placed on top of traditionally woven flags.
Locals present these masks to the Banphot Buddha image at the Phu Ruea National Park.
The gourds represent abundance and wealth, the giant represents the gatehouse preventing evil from approaching the Buddhist sacred place, and the flags represent success and victory.
The event is a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture with the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture in Loei, the provincial cultural office, Loe’s municipality, Rajabhat University, the provincial chamber of commerce, the provincial cultural council, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
