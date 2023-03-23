Bangkok ranks #5 on Airbnb's list of top trending global travel spots in 2023

Group travel is on the rise

As more people travel to reconnect with loved ones, group travel in Thailand on Airbnb surged over 300 % year-on-year in 2022. This comes as family travel on the global platform increased by 60 % in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic, with more families booking Airbnb stays for their value and space. Nearly 90 % of Airbnb stays have kitchens, one-quarter have three bedrooms or more, and more than a million have cribs for small children.

Travellers are staying for longer

Airbnb is also attracting guests who stay for longer, as more global travellers enjoy greater flexibility in work and travel. In 2022 the average length of stay on the platform in Thailand was approximately 5 nights, and long-term stays of over 28 days more than tripled year-over-year.

As international travel rebounds post-pandemic, Airbnb continues to work closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to drive more long-term stays in Thailand. Both parties co-launched a Live and Work Anywhere digital guide in January this year to support the growth of digital nomads in Thailand.

The K-wave is leading the way for Thai travel overseas

While domestic travel remains popular, Thais' appetite for the overseas travel has returned with more looking to explore popular hotspots. Thais' top five overseas destinations on Airbnb in 2022 were South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Japan, with their most booked cities being Seoul, London, Paris, Melbourne and New York.

This Songkran, let the travel adventures begin

After years of muted celebrations during the pandemic, Songkran travel is back in full swing with Airbnb guest searches for the festive period clocking a more than 310 % year-on-year increase.

Bangkok is the most-searched destination amongst international guests for this period followed by Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket, while Thai travellers are looking to resort destinations, with Pattaya ranking top in guest searches for Airbnb stays.

Notably, Australia ranks the top country of origin for international guests this Thai New Year, followed by the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France. Closer to home, the top origins of international guests include Singapore, South Korea, China and Malaysia. Notably, over 20 % of China guest searches for Thailand stays for spring travel this year were for the Songkran period.

"With Songkran just around the corner, we are delighted to see the significant resurgence in international travel to Thailand on Airbnb. The growing excitement amongst global travellers to experience the country's scenic natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, delicious local cuisine and world-class Thai hospitality, is extremely encouraging and signals strong tourism recovery. In line with our efforts to promote inclusive and responsible tourism in the country, we remain committed to working closely with the government and relevant stakeholders to accelerate travel recovery and futureproof the tourism industry in Thailand," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

