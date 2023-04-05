Phanom Rung sunlight spectacle dimmed by thick haze of pollution

Thick smog from the burning of farm waste had completely blocked the rays of the morning sun that were supposed to pierce the 15 gateways of the ancient Buri Ram temple.

People had been queuing up since 5.30am to catch sight of the sun’s rays glancing off the Shivalinga and shining through the temple complex’s 15 doorways for five minutes from 6am.

But when the clock struck 6, nothing was visible. A thick smog had completely blocked the view.