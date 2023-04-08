Thailand’s festive spirit is reviving but hoteliers remain on edge

They are relieved the pandemic is over, but restless about other challenges: shifting patterns in domestic tourism, insufficient flights, the PM2.5 crisis, higher power costs, and labour shortages.

Travel fever is returning, but hotel owners – especially those outside the luxury segment – are still breaking out in cold sweats.

The numbers being touted about the recovery of tourism hide the reality of an industry still struggling to regain its footing, executives say.

Songkran will see between 17 million and 20 million tourists this year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand estimates, while the Thai Chamber of Commerce projects that about 125 billion baht will be spent nationwide during the festival.

Shifting trends

However, hotel booking trends indicate that both tourists and their money will be distributed less evenly than before.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotel Association, said resort areas close to Bangkok – primarily Pattaya and Hua Hin – have high occupancy rates, but elsewhere empty rooms abound.

Domestic tourists are sticking close to home to cut expenses, and many are choosing one-day getaways to avoid paying for a hotel room, she said.

Suksit Suvanditkul, CEO of Ramada Phuket Deevana and a representative of the southern chapter of the association, agrees.

Foreign tourists have returned to Phuket, but Thais are travelling closer to home, Suksit said.

Domestic tourists visit the island gem from areas nearby for day trips, he said.

The recovery in tourism is strongest at the luxury level, according to the hotel association’s latest survey. Five-star hotels are seeing a quick return of guests, including during Songkran, but those with fewer stars continue to dream of pre-pandemic levels, the survey found.