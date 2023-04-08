Songkran revellers get an extra day to party this year

The ministry said on Friday that its Anti-Fake News Centre has been receiving many inquiries about the additional holidays.

It said April 17 has been announced as compensation for April 15, which is a Saturday. This extra day is based on a January 10 Cabinet resolution.

This means the Songkran holidays this year will run from April 13 to 17. The centre added that the extra days off will allow people to travel up-country and boost tourism across the nation.

The April 17 public holiday, however, does not apply to banks and financial institutions.

Visit the Public Relations Department’s website at https://www.prd.go.th/ or call (02) 618 2323 for more information.