Bangkok all set to splash out for bright, colourful Songkran

Khaosan Safety Songkran, Khaosan Road: Apart from religious ceremonies and musical performances, the backpacker paradise’s famous water-splashing revelry will focus on public safety. No weapons, nudity or daubing with powder. From April 13-15, 5pm to midnight.

Water Festival Thailand 2023: Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism and Sports as well as Culture ministries, the Royal Thai Navy and sponsored by Thai Bev Plc, the event features free boat services to 11 piers around Bangkok.

The aim is to promote tourism among communities along the Chao Phraya River and the city’s canals. It is part of the “Bike Walk Talk Boat” campaign to promote eco-friendly transportation options.

Participants can visit riverside temples and communities at the following piers: Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Prayurawongsawat, Wat Rakhang, Asiatique, Maharat, Lhong 1919, Yodpiman, IconSiam, and Guan Yu Shrine. From April 13-16, 9am to 5pm.

Songkran Summer Illusion, Samyan Mitrtown: Activities include religious ceremonies, musical performances and shopping. From April 13-16, 4pm to 10pm.

De Moon Bangkok Water Festival 2023, De Moon restaurant, Soi Ratchadapisek 4: Join your favourite artists, including Indigo, Mocca Garden and Joey Boy, in a water battle every evening. From April 12-15, 4pm to midnight.





BMA preps Bangkok for Songkran with free feeder buses, 'Nicemap'

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is making free feeder buses and a special app available for city residents to choose where they will go to celebrate Songkran.

“Nicemap” app puts festivities at your fingertips: The BMA has collaborated with the MIT Urban Risk Lab and Collective Resilience Network Thailand to launch the “Nicemap” mobile app.

The app and its website, Nicemap.info, display all 198 sites in Bangkok where Songkran festivities are being held. Users can apply filters to find events close to home, preferred activities as well as “wetness” levels.

Those who want to stay dry during the holidays can also use the map to avoid splash zones. The app can also be used to report accidents or emergencies.

“Nicemap” is part of the city’s latest attempt to make Songkran trips easier and safer, and also to give eventgoers more options to prevent overcrowding in popular sites.

Free feeder buses: In a move to ease traffic in areas where Songkran festivities are held, the BMA will start providing electric feeder buses.

The buses, which can carry 20 passengers each plus two wheelchairs, will run every 20 to 30 minutes.

The service during Songkran will include 11 stops:

Lan Khon Muang Town Square

Democracy Monument (Khaosan Road)

Teachers Council of Thailand

Ratchadamnoen Nok Pier

Nakhon Sawan Pier

Lan Luang Pier

Ministry of Energy Pier

Yotse Pier

Sai Panya School

Noppawong Pier

Hua Lamphong train station

The service will run from April 8-15, 3pm to 8pm.

Boat services down the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal will be suspended during the above-mentioned dates.

Carnival at Town Square: BMA’s main Songkran event will be held at Lan Khon Muang Town Square, next to City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.

The event will feature several cultural activities including merit-making, giving alms to monks, pouring water on the hands of the elderly, making miniature sand pagodas, and bathing the Buddha statues that match the participant’s birthday.

The event will also include concerts and stage performances such as “Khon” masked dance, “Likae” folk musical drama and traditional games. The shows kick off at 5pm daily during the three-day event.

Also set up at the event will be an exhibition on the history of Songkran, the seven Songkran goddesses and other relevant folk wisdom.

Visitors will also get the chance to try out traditional delicacies and shop for souvenirs from Bangkok’s 50 districts.

From April 12 to 14, 10am to 10pm.

Bathing the revered Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha for good luck: The revered image will be taken in a special procession from the Bangkok National Museum to different spots in the city on April 12 from 8am. The first stop will be at the Santi Chai Prakan Park in Phra Nakhon district, where Bangkokians are invited to sprinkle scented water on the statue for good luck.

The procession will then travel to downtown Bangkok, before making a stop at Pak Khlong Talat (Bangkok Flower Market) and eventually ending at the Lan Khon Muan Town Square.

The venerated Phra Phuttha Sihing image will be enshrined at the Town Hall, so Bangkokians can pay their respects. It will be returned to the museum on April 14 at 4pm.

Bangkokians are invited to the Town Square on April 13 at 7am to give alms to 66 Buddhist monks and then pour water on seniors’ hands for blessings and to show respect from 8.30am.

Celebration at Phadung Krung Kasem Canal: Those who are unable to attend the activities at the Town Square can instead head to Luk Luang Road in Dusit district to enjoy festivities along the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal. Visitors can enjoy cultural shows, street food and shop for local products. The event runs on both sides of the canal. Commuters can park their cars on Luk Luang Road next to the Education Ministry and hop on one of the free BMA feeder buses.

From April 8-15, 3pm to 8pm.