Songkran: Phichit residents start Thai New Year six days early

Phichit Governor Payon Asavapichayo attended the ceremony with hundreds of local residents wearing traditional attire to celebrate the Thai New Year. They offered food and drinking water to the monks.

The ceremony was part of a full slate of activities scheduled for the Songkran festival at Phichit Historical Park from April 7-9.

This year’s events include cultural shows, demonstrations of traditional ways to celebrate Songkran, and booths offering local products.

In most other parts of Thailand, Songkran is celebrated between April 13 and 15.