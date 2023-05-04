SRT celebrates Royal birthday with steam-locomotive adventure
Tickets for the June 3 Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom steam-train adventure are now on sale, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Thursday.
June 3 is a national holiday in honour of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.
The SRT will use Pacific steam locomotives No 824 and 850, which were built just after World War II by Nippon Sharyo Co. The trains are usually kept at the Thonburi Locomotive Depot, also known as Bangkok Noi Train Station.
They will leave Hua Lamphong station at 8.10am and arrive at Nakhon Pathom station at about 10.10am. Passengers will have six hours to visit tourist attractions before the trains return to Bangkok at 4.30pm.
They will stop at Salaya, Bang Bamru, Bang Sue Junction and Sam Sen stations to pick up and drop off passengers.
Tickets cost 299 baht for ordinary cabins and 1,999 baht for air-conditioned cabins. Snacks and drinking water are included.
For those who miss the chance to reserve a ticket for a steam-train adventure on HM Queen Suthida’s birthday, the SRT provides steam-locomotive rides on five other holidays:
• March 26: SRT’s Foundation Day (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)
• July 28: HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)
• August 12: HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday and National Mother’s Day (Bangkok-Chachoengsao)
• October 23: HM King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day (Bangkok-Ayutthaya)
• December 5: HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday and Father’s Day (Bangkok-Chachoengsao)
For more information, contact SRT call centre at 1690 or visit www.railway.co.th, facebook.com/pr.railway.