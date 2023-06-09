Amazing bargains on offer at Thailand’s favourite grand sale

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn opened the fair on Thursday at the mall’s Fashion Hall .

Designed on the concept “Hunting Season”, the event features booths showcasing typical products at special prices and tour packages from hotels and attractions in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi and Songkhla.

“We aim to highlight Thailand as a shopping destination in the region, targeting Thais and visitors from China, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India,” Yuthasak said.

“These foreign tourists have high purchasing power and are already fond of top-quality products from Thailand. This fair will further attract them with special deals, games with prizes and more, harnessing each province’s soft power to push the tourism industry forward.”

Shoppers can participate in the “Shopping Challenge” where they will compete against 12 influencers from China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan in a shopping game at six malls surrounding the venue: MBK Centre, Siam Discovery, Gaysorn Village, CentralWorld, The EmQuartier and Terminal 21.

Those who display the best shopping skills can claim the first prize of 20,000 baht cash and a 40,000-baht hotel voucher. The first and second runners-up will be awarded 10,000-baht cash and a 20,000-baht hotel voucher and 5,000-baht cash and a 5,000-baht spa package, respectively.