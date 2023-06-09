Amazing bargains on offer at Thailand’s favourite grand sale
More than 10,000 entrepreneurs from six tourism destinations are taking part in the 2023 edition of the “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale”, which kicked off on Thursday and will run until August 15 at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon.
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn opened the fair on Thursday at the mall’s Fashion Hall .
Designed on the concept “Hunting Season”, the event features booths showcasing typical products at special prices and tour packages from hotels and attractions in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chonburi and Songkhla.
“We aim to highlight Thailand as a shopping destination in the region, targeting Thais and visitors from China, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India,” Yuthasak said.
“These foreign tourists have high purchasing power and are already fond of top-quality products from Thailand. This fair will further attract them with special deals, games with prizes and more, harnessing each province’s soft power to push the tourism industry forward.”
Shoppers can participate in the “Shopping Challenge” where they will compete against 12 influencers from China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan in a shopping game at six malls surrounding the venue: MBK Centre, Siam Discovery, Gaysorn Village, CentralWorld, The EmQuartier and Terminal 21.
Those who display the best shopping skills can claim the first prize of 20,000 baht cash and a 40,000-baht hotel voucher. The first and second runners-up will be awarded 10,000-baht cash and a 20,000-baht hotel voucher and 5,000-baht cash and a 5,000-baht spa package, respectively.
Shoppers will also enjoy discounts of up to 80% products and services at the booths hosted by hotels, airlines, tour companies, spa operators, shopping malls and online shopping platforms.
“TAT believes that Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023 will be a major force driving the tourism market and stimulating people’s spending during the rainy season,” said Yuthasak. “We are targeting at least 200,000 participants who will generate over 100 million baht for tourism entrepreneurs nationwide.”