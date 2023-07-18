Thai council urges operators to tap spending potential of Indian tourists

TCT vice chairman Somsong Sachaphimukh said the Asian Development Bank had estimated in its May report that India could surpass China in outgoing tourism markets during the next decade.

The bank also said that the only disadvantage India has compared with China is fewer airports to serve international flight routes, he added.

“In 2019, before the pandemic, revenue from Indian tourists visiting Thailand was only 14% behind that of Chinese tourists, who topped the list of tourism revenue contributors,” he said.

An average Chinese tourist spent 6,501 baht per day in Thailand, while an average Indian visitor spent 5,940 baht per day, putting them in the same bracket as high spenders, he added.

“To attract Indian tourists, Thai entrepreneurs must learn the liking of Indians, especially in foods and entertainment,” said Somsong, adding that Thai operators should use the advantage that many Thai cuisines and TV dramas have been influenced by India.