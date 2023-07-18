Thai council urges operators to tap spending potential of Indian tourists
Amid the increasing number of Indian tourists visiting Southeast Asian countries in the post-Covid era, Thailand’s tourism operators must adjust their strategies to attract these high potential visitors before they are lured by neighbouring countries, the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) said on Tuesday.
TCT vice chairman Somsong Sachaphimukh said the Asian Development Bank had estimated in its May report that India could surpass China in outgoing tourism markets during the next decade.
The bank also said that the only disadvantage India has compared with China is fewer airports to serve international flight routes, he added.
“In 2019, before the pandemic, revenue from Indian tourists visiting Thailand was only 14% behind that of Chinese tourists, who topped the list of tourism revenue contributors,” he said.
An average Chinese tourist spent 6,501 baht per day in Thailand, while an average Indian visitor spent 5,940 baht per day, putting them in the same bracket as high spenders, he added.
“To attract Indian tourists, Thai entrepreneurs must learn the liking of Indians, especially in foods and entertainment,” said Somsong, adding that Thai operators should use the advantage that many Thai cuisines and TV dramas have been influenced by India.
The TCT vice chairman also suggested that authorities highlight Thailand’s several unique attractions and festivals to foreign visitors in marketing campaigns and trade shows.
“If we don’t act fast, neighbouring countries could soon grab these high potential spenders, as they too have recovered from the impact of Covid,” he said.
According to him, neighbouring countries are also reporting increasing numbers of Indian visitors. Singapore welcomed more Indians than people from China in May, while Indonesia welcomed nearly 63,000 Indians in the same month, compared to some 64,000 Chinese visiting the country.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, some 1.6 million Indians will visit Thailand this year. The agency has set a target of 30 million arrivals in 2023, generating approximately 1.5 trillion baht in revenue.