'K-pop tax holiday’ will take effect on August, govt says

New tax breaks for foreign artists will take effect on August 2, Trisulee said.

To be eligible for the tax breaks, foreign actors must appear in films produced by businesses or legal partnerships legally incorporated in foreign countries. Foreign artists will be exempt from income tax for a period of five years, Trisulee said.

This is just one incentive to draw more foreign production teams to film movies, series, or television programmes in Thailand, she added.

She made the comments after an episode of the Korean series "King the Land" set in Thailand encouraged people from all over the world to visit the kingdom.

The new tax breaks will benefit Thailand’s filmmaking sector and also increase tourism, Trisulee said.

The Culture Ministry said an increasing number of filmmakers from around the world are planning to film in Thailand. The Thai booth at the Cannes Film Festival in May drew more than 600 executives from the film industry seeking information about filming in Thailand, the ministry said.