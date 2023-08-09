LGBTQ+ tourism likely to continue growing: TAT
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is advising the private sector to focus on promoting LGBTQ+ tourism, saying that all indications are that it will continue to grow.
The global value of LGBTQ+ tourism is expected to hit US$568.5 billion (19.70 trillion baht) by 2030, thanks to the acceptance of gender equality in many developed countries.
According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, LGBTQ+ individuals now account for more than 10% of tourists globally and 16% of overall travel spending.
Meanwhile, research conducted by Booking.com indicates that 64% of tourists reserved rooms with hotels that pay attention to LGBTQ+.
The research also showed that tourists looked at LGBTQ+ status in each destination, such as its laws, religion and level of intolerance towards LGBTQ+ individuals.
TAT Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business, Apichai Chatchalermkit, said tour operators should study LGBTQ+ ideas and interests as well as their demand for acceptance and honour, and design products and services that specifically meet their demands.
He said LGBTQ+ are considered high-potential tourists as they tend to spend more and travel more often than general tourists.
“Sometimes, using a photo of LGBTQ+ individuals in tourism advertisements is considered as offering a warm welcome without discrimination,” he said, adding that these forms of market communication will help boost their confidence when choosing a destination.
Apichai said LGBTQ+ also pay attention to anti-transgender laws or the views of local people that could affect their safety. Tour operators should avoid asking questions that would invade their privacy, he said, adding that research shows this group is interested in new vacation destinations and meeting new people, as well as in freedom of expression.
Pride parades are important events among this group of tourists and should thus be encouraged, he added.