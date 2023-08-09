LGBTQ+ tourism likely to continue growing: TAT

The global value of LGBTQ+ tourism is expected to hit US$568.5 billion (19.70 trillion baht) by 2030, thanks to the acceptance of gender equality in many developed countries.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, LGBTQ+ individuals now account for more than 10% of tourists globally and 16% of overall travel spending.

Meanwhile, research conducted by Booking.com indicates that 64% of tourists reserved rooms with hotels that pay attention to LGBTQ+.

The research also showed that tourists looked at LGBTQ+ status in each destination, such as its laws, religion and level of intolerance towards LGBTQ+ individuals.