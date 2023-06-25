Solange Dekker of the Netherlands wins Miss International Queen 2023 crown
Solange Dekker claimed the title of Miss International Queen 2023 on Saturday at a renowned contest in Thailand known as the world's largest and most esteemed transgender pageant.
The Netherlands made history by emerging victorious over 22 contestants, claiming the crown for the first time. Following closely behind, Singapore and the United States secured second and third place respectively in the competition.
"Believe in yourself in order to achieve everything that you want because you are the hero of your own story," said Dekker who wore the glistening crown.
The pageant provides contestants with a platform to advocate for their country's national policy on gender rights, said Alisa Phanthusak, the CEO of Miss Tiffany Show and the Miss Tiffany Queen organizer.
Introduced 17 years ago with the aim of fostering acceptance of transgender women in society, the contest unites individuals from across the globe who identify as transgender.
Thailand's reputation as a liberal holiday destination for international tourists is further bolstered by its vibrant and prominent lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities, solidifying its position as one of Asia's most welcoming and inclusive nations.
Reuters