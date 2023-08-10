TAT set to hold big event to boost the popularity of 'pad kaphrao'

The World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023 will be held from August 25-27, 3pm to 10pm, at a location next to Bangkok’s Phadung Krung Kasem Canal, close to the Hua Lamphong railway station, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday.

At the event, six regional cooking winners from across the country – North, Northeast, East, Central region, South, and Bangkok – will take part in the Pad Kaphrao Thailand Championship competition for a total prize money of over 1 million baht, he said.

The contestants will cook beef “pad kaphrao” under the theme “Authentic & Beyond”, with domestic ingredients and at least 50% of local content from the region they represent.

The TAT chief said that the cooking competition is part of the agency’s gastronomy tourism strategy adopted to help boost the number of tourist arrivals to Thailand this year.

“This year we aim to turn Thailand into a destination for travellers and gourmets from around the world. Gastronomy tourism is a market with high potential, and it can help create added value and revenue for local communities,” Yuthasak said.

