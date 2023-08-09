TAT awaits new government to stimulate tourism in the last quarter

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the influx of Chinese tourists had yet to meet expectations, as statistics showed that in the first seven months, only 1.85 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand. In July, there were over 400,000 Chinese tourists. However, at least 500,000 visitors from China may visit Thailand in October during the extended holiday, which includes the Chinese National Day.

The TAT estimates Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand to reach 4 million this year, considerably lower than the 5.8 million estimated previously. "This is due to economic issues in China and the Chinese government's stimulus measures to promote domestic spending, including encouraging more citizens to travel within the country. Therefore, Thailand must make itself appealing to reach the goal of attracting at least 5 million Chinese tourists this year," Yuthasak said.

By expediting various conveniences, such as shortening the visa approval period to within 15 days, and considering waiver of visa fees for private sector-promoted tourists, the TAT aims to enhance the appeal of Thailand.

The focus is on easing travel rather than just promotions, as statistics from the first seven months showed that Chinese and Indian tourists were among the top five international arrivals in Thailand, despite the need for visas, he said. This highlights the importance of improving the overall ease of traveling.

The formation of the next Thai government has significant implications for budget allocation for fiscal year 2024, which begins from October each year.