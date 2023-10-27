From love to hate — why Thais have turned against South Korea

Netizens were piqued about the reasons behind this sudden dislike for South Korea, one of the most popular destinations among Thai tourists.

X user “nuri_kw” said that the call for a ban stemmed from Thais who are fed up with the stringent regulations of South Korea’s immigration office, which, according to her, is “one of the toughest in the world”.

“Several Thais visiting South Korea got stuck in the immigration process and were eventually sent back, no matter how many documents they presented to guarantee their credibility,” she said.

She added that she was randomly detained for an interview on four occasions despite having visited Korea several times.

“I’m familiar with the questioning process and have prepared all the information regarding my stay and my travel,” she said. “In the end, Korean immigration officials still denied me access, sometimes for a ridiculous reason like I’m holding too much money for my salary. No kidding! I saved money for 5 years for this trip.”

Another X user, who preferred not to be named, said that he was asked by Korean immigration why he did not visit another country for a change, after seeing that he had visited Korea four times.

“I don’t appreciate being questioned ceaselessly like I’m some kind of criminal,” he said.

Many netizens who shared similar experiences jumped in, several of whom mentioned that Korea’s immigration officials are often rude toward Thai travellers.

This unfair treatment was made worse by several Thais managing to sneak into South Korea illegally to work in the country’s manufacturing or agriculture sectors, where there is high demand of manual labour.