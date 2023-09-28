‘Do you know Dr. Hong?’ Moms in South Korea say they wish they didn’t

At the center of the craze is Jojubong, the digital persona of the Korean comedian Jo Hoon, renowned for running the comedy YouTube channel, "The Myeonsang."

Since its initial release in July, the original music video has accumulated five million views as of Wednesday. It has spawned numerous short follow-up videos on social media, featuring individuals participating in the dance challenge.

However, the song is not totally innocuous, as it contains content intended for an adult audience. The accompanying music video narrates the origin of the song's dance moves, which are based on Dr. Hong’s prescribed treatment for enhancing certain physical attributes.

Recently, concerns have surfaced regarding the exposure of children to the trend. They not only sing the lyrics to the song but also mimic the dance moves, both of which are deemed inappropriate for their age.

"My daughter said she was annoyed by boys singing the song in school. I can see why kids dance to it, but when I heard the lyrics, I understood why moms are concerned about children singing it," said a mother of a 10-year-old in Gyeonggi Province.