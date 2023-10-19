Beef prices in South Korea have soared 100-fold over 50 years: data

Meanwhile, the price of a bottle of 360 ml beer rose sixfold from 235 won to 1,580 won during the same period.

“Policies that centred around export-led industrialization, which led to an increase in the flow of money in the country, contributed to (overall) inflation,” said an official from the KPRC via the report.

According to the official, rapidly increasing domestic demand and drastic changes in international raw material supply over the past 50 years also contributed to inflation.

“South Korea has created a strong economic system (over the last 50 years) by experiencing alternating (economic) shocks and recoveries via various crises. Thanks to this, Korea has been able to transform from a small country without any resources, to one with the 10th-largest global economy in the world,” he said.

However, the KPRC report highlighted that although Korea has seen stellar development based on rapid economic growth since the 1980s, the growth rate of the country’s economy in the 2020s has been stalling, maintaining an annual average of 2 %.

“A low birth rate, ageing population and low economic growth rate are currently causing the biggest crisis in 70 years of Korean economic history,” the report said.

According to the data from Statistics Korea released in February, last year’s total fertility rate for Korea posted an all-time low of 0.78. The number is half of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s average of 1.59.

Lee Yoon-seo

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network