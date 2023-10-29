Kanchanaburi reopens 8km mountain track for winter trek by tourists
The Thong Pha Phum National Park will reopen its famed eight-kilometre-long mountain track for winter on Wednesday, the park chief said.
Ratchasit Jongjarasporn, chief of the Thong Pha Phum National Park, said the Khao Chang Phuak track in Ban Pa Itong village in Tambon Pilok in Thong Pha Phum would be open to tourists for trekking trips from November 1 to January 31.
He was speaking to reporters while he was visiting the track on Sunday to check the readiness of officials and local villagers, who would serve as porters for tourists while hiking on the mountain track.
Tourists would have to register for trekking trips. Each trip would take two days and one night to complete and each tourist group would have to hire porters and would also be accompanied by park officials for their own safety, Ratchasit added.
The Khao Chang Phuak, or White Elephant mountaintop, is 1,249 metres above sea level and that is why tourists would have to hire porters to help carry their necessities during the trek.
Tourists taking part in the trekking will be required to observe the following rules:
- Strictly comply with rules of national parks
- Strictly obey orders of park officials
- People with chronic ailments are prohibited from joining the trekking
- Register their trip with Thong Pha Phum Park office
- Foam food containers, plastic bags, alcoholic drinks, and pets are prohibited
- Prepare just enough food and drinks for the trek and check your belongings before handing them to the porters
- Wear appropriate dress for trekking in forests
- Stay on the track set by officials
- Do not cause damage to nature
- Do not make noise and quarrel
- No gambling