Kanchanaburi reopens 8km mountain track for winter trek by tourists

Ratchasit Jongjarasporn, chief of the Thong Pha Phum National Park, said the Khao Chang Phuak track in Ban Pa Itong village in Tambon Pilok in Thong Pha Phum would be open to tourists for trekking trips from November 1 to January 31.

He was speaking to reporters while he was visiting the track on Sunday to check the readiness of officials and local villagers, who would serve as porters for tourists while hiking on the mountain track.

Tourists would have to register for trekking trips. Each trip would take two days and one night to complete and each tourist group would have to hire porters and would also be accompanied by park officials for their own safety, Ratchasit added.