Phuket starts high season with ‘Carnival at Patong’ parade

The annual event, which is in its 37th year, began with a grand opening ceremony at Patong Beach on Friday evening under the theme "Time of Happiness".

The opening ceremony was presided over by Phuket's deputy governor, Amnuay Pinsuwan, and Patong mayor Chalermsak Maneesri.

This year’s carnival features a colourful grand parade through the resort island’s town. Joining the parade are floats from Phuket’s major businesses, including Jungceylon shopping centre, Central Patong shopping centre, Phuket FantaSea, Carnival Magic, Simon Cabaret, and Andamanda Water Park, in addition to a cultural procession from local community groups and business operators in the Patong Beach area.

There are also free concerts by famous artists such as Tong Twopee and Southside, as well as light and sound shows on stage, EDM performances from famous DJs every night, and booths selling food and drinks throughout the event.

Local officials said that this year’s event was aimed at building confidence among domestic and foreign tourists to visit Phuket, particularly Patong. The intended message is that Patong Beach is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world, which will generate revenue for local residents and boost the local economy.



