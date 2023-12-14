background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, December 19, 2023
Bangkokians invited to join Bangkok Winter festival

THURSDAY, December 14, 2023

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is organising a winter festival along the Phadung Krung Kasem canal this weekend.

The BMA announced that the Bangkok Winter Festival @Klong Phadung Krung Kasem would be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again from December 22-24.

The night festival will be held from 5 pm to 9pm.

The event is part of "Colourful Bangkok 2023".

The BMA said the winter festival is being organised in four areas:

- Talad Noi area under the theme of Urban Crafting Point

- Thepsiri-Hua Lamphong area under the theme of Urban Meeting Point

- Bo Be area under the theme of Urban Playing Point

- Saphan Khao area under the theme of Urban Living Point.



The BMA said there would be concerts, light shows, dance shows, open-air movie screening, and performances from several schools and show groups.

