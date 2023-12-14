Bangkokians invited to join Bangkok Winter festival
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is organising a winter festival along the Phadung Krung Kasem canal this weekend.
The BMA announced that the Bangkok Winter Festival @Klong Phadung Krung Kasem would be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again from December 22-24.
The night festival will be held from 5 pm to 9pm.
The event is part of "Colourful Bangkok 2023".
The BMA said the winter festival is being organised in four areas:
- Talad Noi area under the theme of Urban Crafting Point
- Thepsiri-Hua Lamphong area under the theme of Urban Meeting Point
- Bo Be area under the theme of Urban Playing Point
- Saphan Khao area under the theme of Urban Living Point.
The BMA said there would be concerts, light shows, dance shows, open-air movie screening, and performances from several schools and show groups.
RELATED