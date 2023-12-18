Adventure tourists to descend famous Tham Luang Cave
A limited number of tourists who strive for adventure are able to visit chambers 2 and 3 of Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai province.
The cave is a part of Tham Luang–Khun Nam Nang Non National Park, and became famous after the breathtaking rescue of the Wild Boar children’s football team of 12 footballers and one coach in June 2018.
Registration for trips into the cave were opened on December 15. Initially, the trip will be organised twice, in the mornings and afternoons, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Eligible tourists will join a two- to four-hour exploration along the approximately 700-metre-deep route. They will encounter the stalacites, rocks and holes that caused the rescue difficulties in 2018.
The cave trip costs 950 baht per person for Thai tourists and 1,500 baht per person for foreign tourists. Fees for equipment and accident insurance are not included.
Tourists must register at least 15 days in advance; the national park will consider upcoming weather conditions before informing applicants within seven days.
Eligible tourists must show their ID card and evidence of registration on arrival at the park. Those who have not registered in advance will not be allowed to enter chambers 2 and 3 of the cave.
Interested people can register for the trip here. They can visit the Tham Luang–Khun Nam Nang Non National Park’s Facebook page or Protected Areas Regional Office 15 (Chiang Rai) website for more information.
The world was transfixed for 17 days as an elaborate international mission unfolded to rescue the young footballers and their coach after they were trapped by rising water in the Chiang Rai cave system.
The 200-metre-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the cave complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation led by former Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn and Thai Navy Seals.
The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, depicted in a series of films and documentaries about their ordeal.