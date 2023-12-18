Adventure tourists to descend famous Tham Luang Cave

The cave is a part of Tham Luang–Khun Nam Nang Non National Park, and became famous after the breathtaking rescue of the Wild Boar children’s football team of 12 footballers and one coach in June 2018.

Registration for trips into the cave were opened on December 15. Initially, the trip will be organised twice, in the mornings and afternoons, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Eligible tourists will join a two- to four-hour exploration along the approximately 700-metre-deep route. They will encounter the stalacites, rocks and holes that caused the rescue difficulties in 2018.