Ten provinces get upgrade to first tier tourist destinations

The campaign, to be carried out by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), aims to expand revenue distribution beyond existing tourist provinces as well as to further promote the economy, trading and investment in second-tier provinces.

The source said a recent meeting between executives of TAT, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand selected 10 second-tier provinces that have strong potential to be upgraded to first-tier.

They are: Phrae, Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Phanom, Sisaket, Chanthaburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Trang.

The meeting also noted that certain provinces, such as Kanchanaburi, could be considered as already being first-tier in terms of tourism, but it can be further promoted in related economic fields to maximise the potential for the tourism industry.

The source added that the campaign will be officially launched in January, with Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin scheduled to preside over the press event.

The campaign is part of the government’s primary policy to promote the tourism industry across four dimensions: Promoting tourism in second-tier provinces; making Thailand a high-season destination all year round; improving information services for tourists; increasing per-trip spending of tourists; and prolonging their stay in Thailand.