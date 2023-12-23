Chiang Mai royal park abloom with the brilliance of hydrangeas

In its Facebook page, the park said this year’s event, which began on December 1, will run until February 29, 2024 under the theme “I Wanna Be(e)”, to show appreciation to the population of bees that help plants create offspring through the pollination process.

Highlighted events include the Bee Home Exhibition, Night Light Festival from December 24 to January 2, and farmer markets every weekend.

“Cold-season flowers are now blooming at the park, including hydrangeas, a flower of different colours that carry good meanings,” said the post.

The post said that hydrangeas symbolise good fortune and abundance. They can also be used to convey gratitude, or as a thank you for understanding.

Hydrangeas will bloom from now until around the end of January next year.

The 470-rai (75.2 hectares) Royal Park Rajapruek is divided into different zones based on flowers’ blooming seasons to ensure visitors can enjoy the flora all year round.

There is also an international zone showcasing foreign flowers, so locals can enjoy them without flying out.

The park is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Admission is 100 baht for Thais and 200 baht for foreigners.