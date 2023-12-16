Chiang Mai rolls out floral treats at two major flower exhibitions
Chiang Mai province is organising two winter flower festivals concurrently, offering a great opportunity for flower enthusiasts to indulge in the beauty of blooms.
"The Charm of Chiang Mai - City of Beautiful Flowers” is being held from December 15 to January 1, 2024, at Chaloem Phrakiat King's 82nd Birthday Anniversary Park, behind Chiang Mai City Hall, Mueang district.
The aim of this event, which is being held for the third year, is to stimulate the economy, boost tourism, and instil confidence among Thai and foreign tourists post the Covid-19 outbreak.
The event is divided into six zones:
Zone 1: Tropical rainforest, featuring ornamental plants like orchids
Zone 2: Winter Flower Garden, showcasing tulips, hydrangeas, and lilies
Zone 3: Tropical flowers, including hollyhocks, geraniums, and bromeliads
Zone 4: Photography spot with coloured light decorations creating a seasonal flower atmosphere.
Zone 5: A field of blooming blue salvia flowers, complemented by a beautiful bridge
Zone 6: Enjoy the colours of the musical fountain amid fields of verbena flowers
The highlights include a grand musical fountain show three times daily — at 7 pm, 7.45 pm, and 8.30 pm.
Additionally, "The Land of Festination, Light of Glory" is showcased twice a day — at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.
Visitors can also explore an orchid exhibition featuring rare Thai orchids like Vanda Farlan.
The other event is the "Flora Festival" at Royal Park Rajapruek from December 1 to February 29, 2024. This event provides tourists with the opportunity to marvel at the beauty of diverse winter flowers.
The blossoms, including geraniums, forget-me-nots, begonias, petunias, salvia, pansies, dusty miller, daisies, impatiens hawkeri, and more, create a breathtaking display throughout the garden.
Highlights at the Flora Festival include:
Orchid House: Admire the beauty and variety of orchids, both purebred and hybrid, in a cool, shady atmosphere.
Winter Flower Plants: Visit the flower house to see winter flower plants in beautiful colours, supporting farmers in the highlands
Ruean Rom Mai: A serene spot filled with humid shade trees, providing a peaceful atmosphere
Roses: Explore over 220 varieties of roses, emphasising activities promoting environmental awareness
During the three-month event, you can also see winter flowers from high-altitude farms at the “Welcome Garden”, butterfly orchid fields blooming from late December 2023 at Phrom Bubpha Park, petrea volubilis arches, diverse orchid varieties at the Orchid Pavilion, the flower pavilion, and multicoloured forget-me-nots at the Netherlands Garden.