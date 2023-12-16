Chiang Mai rolls out floral treats at two major flower exhibitions

The event is divided into six zones:

Zone 1: Tropical rainforest, featuring ornamental plants like orchids

Zone 2: Winter Flower Garden, showcasing tulips, hydrangeas, and lilies

Zone 3: Tropical flowers, including hollyhocks, geraniums, and bromeliads

Zone 4: Photography spot with coloured light decorations creating a seasonal flower atmosphere.

Zone 5: A field of blooming blue salvia flowers, complemented by a beautiful bridge

Zone 6: Enjoy the colours of the musical fountain amid fields of verbena flowers

The highlights include a grand musical fountain show three times daily — at 7 pm, 7.45 pm, and 8.30 pm.

Additionally, "The Land of Festination, Light of Glory" is showcased twice a day — at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

Visitors can also explore an orchid exhibition featuring rare Thai orchids like Vanda Farlan.

The other event is the "Flora Festival" at Royal Park Rajapruek from December 1 to February 29, 2024. This event provides tourists with the opportunity to marvel at the beauty of diverse winter flowers.

The blossoms, including geraniums, forget-me-nots, begonias, petunias, salvia, pansies, dusty miller, daisies, impatiens hawkeri, and more, create a breathtaking display throughout the garden.