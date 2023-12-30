Tourists flock to colourful hilltop Phetchabun temple to say New Year prayers
Thousands of tourists thronged to Wat Phra Sorn Kaew in Phetchabun province on Saturday to pay their respects and pray for a bright and happy 2024.
Though the influx of tourists led to the road to the temple getting congested, a temple official said the atmosphere was jolly.
Temple official Ekachai Kasetkorn said tourists traditionally flocked to the temple so they could watch the sunrise and sea of fog from the 830-metre-high peak, where the temple is located.
“Though crowded, the area was buzzing with cheer thanks to the cool weather,” he said, adding that the temple is open from 5am to 7pm during the New Year period.
The temple is a few hundred metres from the Kheam Son area of Khao Kho district and its attractions include five sitting Buddha statues and the Phra That Pha Kaeo, a chedi adorned with colourful mosaic and pieces of pottery.
Many activities are organised at the temple to mark the arrival of the New Year, including offering alms to monks at 7am at the foot of the gigantic five sitting Buddha statues until January 2.
The temple will also hold a New Year’s Eve chanting session on Sunday from 6pm to midnight.