Visit the field of gold at Bangkok’s sunflower park

Over 30,000 sunflowers blossom in the 4-rai field of Vachirabenjatas Park, also known as Rot Fai Park, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. The park is part of the city’s Bangkok Flora Festival campaign that is now being held at various parks citywide throughout January.

The sunflowers at Rot Fai Park are all of the Vincent’s Choice Brown Centre breed, a special breed that has no pollen, and is therefore friendly for people with allergies, said the Environment Department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Being one of Bangkok’s largest “green lungs”, the 375-rai Rot Fai Park opens daily from 4.30am to 9pm. Facilities in the park include a botanical and herbal garden, museum, camping area, sport centre and food court.

Cyclists can also ride a 3.2-km bicycle track around the park to admire the greenery, with a bicycle rental shop available.

To travel to the park, hop on a BTS train and take the 3rd exit at Mo Chit station, or an MRT train and take the 2nd exit at Chatuchak Park Station.

Public buses passing the park include numbers 8, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 34, 39, 44, 52, 63, 92, 96, 104, 108, 134, and 138.