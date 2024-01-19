Thailand ranks 6th in UK Telegraph’s 10 must-visit places in 2024

The kingdom was also the only country in Asia ranked in the top 10 on The Telegraph’s list.

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich expressed delight with the ranking, saying it underscored Thailand's continuing appeal for international travellers.

He also emphasised his ministry’s role in promoting the country’s culture to the world as part of the national soft-power strategy. Recent initiatives include the Thailand Biennale for contemporary art, which runs in Chiang Rai until April 30, the development of spiritual and religious tourism routes, and the elevation of 16 traditional festivals to international events.

Other initiatives to support year-round tourism include "10 Land Markets, 6 Floating Markets" and the "Journey of Cultural Identity" community-based tourism project.

The Telegraph’s top 10 destinations for 2024 are as follows:

1. Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

2. Bad Ischl and the Salzkammergut, Austria

3. Norwegian slopes, Scandinavia

4. Okavango Delta, Botswana

5. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

6. Thailand, Southeast Asia

7. Exmoor, England

8. Stirling, Scotland

9. Paris, France

10. Kea, Greece