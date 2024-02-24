TAT launches new campaign to lure international airlines into flying to smaller cities

The campaign, which runs from April 2 to 5, will complement the government’s policy of promoting tourism in second-tier provinces and making Thailand a global tourism hub, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said.

She said she hoped international airlines would see the true potential of Thailand’s airports in the post-pandemic era and consider opening more routes to Thailand covering both first- and second-tier provinces.

“The big three airports [Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket] are packed with passengers and flights, so we aim to divide international arrivals,” she said. “This should bring tourism revenue to other provinces as well as reduce congestion at airports in big cities.”

Sudawan added that the ministry initially hoped that at least 15 airlines would join the programme, but was surprised to find 30 operators had signed up.

Under the campaign, the TAT will take airline representatives on two trips to check out the airports. The first will cover Chiang Mai and U-Tapao international airports, while the second will focus on Krabi, Surat Thani and Samui.

Thailand has 39 airports, of which 10 are international, namely Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai, Krabi, Phuket, U-Tapao, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, and Samui.