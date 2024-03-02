‘Fast and furious’ fun as Federer ‘floats through Thailand’

This set featured Federer and his wife Mirka on a beach at sunrise, at an elephant habitat and at the Emerald Buddha Temple in Bangkok.

The Swiss legend, who won 20 grand slams during his career, began posting photographs of his time in Thailand on February 23, with the first set documenting his boat ride at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi and enjoying a plate of “Khao Niao Mamuang” or sticky rice and mango. This set was captioned “Floating through Thailand”.

Two days later, he posted a clip of him on a tuk-tuk – Bangkok’s famous three-wheeled auto-rickshaws – with the caption “Fast and furious Tuk-Tuk edition ”.

Federer’s description of his travels in Thailand has attracted thousands of likes and comments from fans and followers, with many in the country extending an effusive welcome and those outside expressing an interest in visiting the country.

Federer, 42, was ranked world No 1 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks from 2004 to 2008, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and finished as the yearend No 1 five times.

He won 103 ATP Tour singles titles, the second-highest of all time. Among these were 20 major titles, including a record eight Wimbledon titles, a joint-record five US Open titles and six year-end championships.