Tourism workshop to promote Thailand as leading global destination

Unveiled early in February, the initiative lays out ambitious plans for making the country a hub for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance by 2030.

The workshop will be hosted by the Tourism and Sports Ministry on March 15 and is expected to draw the participation of 60 public and private agencies, Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Thursday.

Sudawan said the workshop will cover four main aspects of the tourism promotion strategy. They are:

1. Promotion of second-tier provinces as new tourism markets by using the soft power of each province as tourist attractions.

2. Pushing Thailand to become an entertainment complex by organising world-class festivals, events and concerts through joint investment with private partners. The TAT aims to compete directly with Singapore to become the no.1 entertainment destination in the region.

3. Pushing for a “One Visa” policy in the Asean region similar to the Schengen visa scheme in the European Union to promote seamless regional tourism. This will be a continuation of the government’s visa-free policy that waives visa requirements for visitors from countries with high potential as tourism markets.

4. Revising tourism regulations, with a focus on minimising obstacles to travelling and facilitating the organisation of world-class events. This also includes adjusting opening hours of entertainment venues and times at which alcoholic beverages can be sold.