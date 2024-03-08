Songkran festivities the focus of Thailand’s booth at ITB 2024

ITB 2024 or International Tourismus Borse, held from March 5-7 at Messe Berlin Exhibition Ground, is reportedly the world's largest tourism trade fair.

The Ministry and Tourism and Sports and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) were both present at the event and introduced Thailand’s attractions and festivals to visitors. Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin also joined the networking event on the final day to announce Thailand’s vision and tourism promotion policies.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Thursday that Thailand’s booth this year focused on the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024”.

The festival this year is being extended from just three days to 21 days to celebrate UNESCO’s official recognition of the traditional Thai New Year festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December last year.

The ministry and TAT aim to use the 21-day Songkran as a starting strategy to push Thailand as one of the world’s top 10 festival destinations.

“For most of April, activities will be held across the kingdom with focus on a presenting each province’s traditions and uniqueness, while the central events will be held in Bangkok,” said Sudawan.

“16 provinces will organise Songkran parades while 11 soft powers will be promoted during the festival. Visitors can enjoy cultural performances such as Khon masked dance, Manorah (traditional dance of the southern region), and music shows from Thai and international artists,” she added.