PM visits Nakhon Ratchasima for briefing on 2029 horticultural expo

The premier was in the Nong Rangka area of Kong district to be briefed about preparations for the Korat Expo 2029.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has chosen Nakhon Ratchasima as the venue for the 2029 event, which will be held under the concept of “Nature & Greenery: Envisioning a Green Future”. The expo, running from November 10, 2029, to February 28, 2030, will cover 678 rai (a little over 60 hectares) and is expected to draw some 4 million visitors. The event is also expected to create some 36,000 jobs and generate revenue of about 18.94 billion baht.

The government has allocated 4.28 billion baht for the event.