Bangkok gets a new splashing zone this Songkran – Samyan

From April 13 to 15, the entire Chulalongkorn Soi 5 will be closed to traffic to make way for the “Samyan Water Street 2024” event organised by local entrepreneurs and businesses to mark Thailand’s traditional new year.

Water towers will be set up along the walking street for people to fill up their buckets and water guns to ensure everybody is thoroughly soaked. Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful Songkran parades and free concerts on two stages from 3pm to 11pm over the three days.

On April 13, bands taking the stage include YOURMOOD, XI, and CDGUNTEE, while CHILAX, NICECNX, PIXXIE and WIZZLE will perform the following day. The festivities will wrap up on April 15 with performances by MIRRR, PROJECT M.O.N., FLI:P, and MAYARAP.

Food stalls and gaming booths will also be set up and festivities will run from noon to 11pm. Admission is free.