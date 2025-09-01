Honouring History, Building Tomorrow: China's Vision for a Shared Global Future

By Ambassador Zhang Jianwei

This September marks eight decades since the end of the Second World War—a conflict that saw the Chinese people endure fourteen years of brutal occupation whilst playing a pivotal role in the global fight against fascism.

As we commemorate this anniversary, it offers an opportunity to reflect not only on the lessons of history but on how nations might forge a more cooperative path forward.

China's wartime experience was both devastating and transformative. From the September 18th Incident in 1931 through to Japan's surrender in 1945, Chinese resistance formed the earliest and longest-running theatre of the anti-fascist struggle.

The human cost was staggering: over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties, with economic losses exceeding $600 billion in total.

Yet this sacrifice contributed decisively to the ultimate Allied victory, with over 1.5 million Japanese forces defeated on Chinese soil.

The war's conclusion brought about crucial changes to the international order, not least the return of Taiwan to Chinese sovereignty—a development enshrined in the Cairo Declaration and Potsdam Proclamation, and later recognised through UN Resolution 2758.

These legal instruments established clear principles that continue to underpin regional stability today.

In the eight decades since, China has sought to channel the lessons of that conflict into constructive international engagement.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has contributed over 50,000 personnel to peacekeeping operations across more than 20 countries—the largest contribution among the Security Council's permanent members.