Honouring History, Building Tomorrow: China's Vision for a Shared Global Future

By Ambassador Zhang Jianwei
This September marks eight decades since the end of the Second World War—a conflict that saw the Chinese people endure fourteen years of brutal occupation whilst playing a pivotal role in the global fight against fascism.
As we commemorate this anniversary, it offers an opportunity to reflect not only on the lessons of history but on how nations might forge a more cooperative path forward.
China's wartime experience was both devastating and transformative. From the September 18th Incident in 1931 through to Japan's surrender in 1945, Chinese resistance formed the earliest and longest-running theatre of the anti-fascist struggle.
The human cost was staggering: over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties, with economic losses exceeding $600 billion in total.
Yet this sacrifice contributed decisively to the ultimate Allied victory, with over 1.5 million Japanese forces defeated on Chinese soil.
The war's conclusion brought about crucial changes to the international order, not least the return of Taiwan to Chinese sovereignty—a development enshrined in the Cairo Declaration and Potsdam Proclamation, and later recognised through UN Resolution 2758.
These legal instruments established clear principles that continue to underpin regional stability today.
In the eight decades since, China has sought to channel the lessons of that conflict into constructive international engagement.
As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has contributed over 50,000 personnel to peacekeeping operations across more than 20 countries—the largest contribution among the Security Council's permanent members.
The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, first articulated by Chinese leadership, have become fundamental tenets of international law.
Yet today's world faces fresh challenges that echo some troubling historical patterns. Regional conflicts persist, terrorism and climate change pose transnational threats, whilst rising unilateralism and protectionism create new uncertainties.
Against this backdrop, China has proposed building "a community with a shared future for humankind"—a vision operationalised through initiatives such as the Belt and Road programme.
This approach stands in stark contrast to policies of economic decoupling and technological isolation, which risk fragmenting the global economy into competing blocs.
History suggests that such divisions ultimately harm all parties involved. Instead, the path forward lies in embracing equality, openness, and win-win cooperation—principles that have delivered unprecedented prosperity in the post-war era.
For nations of the Global South, including China and Thailand, this represents both an opportunity and a responsibility.
Both countries share commitments to peaceful development, multilateralism, and modernisation tailored to national circumstances.
As China and Thailand mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, their partnership exemplifies how nations can deepen cooperation whilst respecting sovereignty and mutual interests.
The commemoration of wartime victory should not perpetuate old enmities but rather inspire renewed commitment to the institutions and principles that have maintained relative peace for eight decades.
This means upholding international law, strengthening multilateral institutions, and resisting attempts to glorify militarism or distort historical facts.
Moving forward, the international community must resist the temptation to retreat into narrow nationalism or zero-sum competition.
The challenges of the 21st century—from pandemics to climate change—require collective action and shared responsibility.
Only through genuine multilateralism can nations build the "open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world" that citizens everywhere deserve.
The lessons of 1945 remain relevant today: lasting peace and prosperity emerge not from the dominance of the powerful, but from systems that respect the legitimate interests of all nations, large and small.
As we honour the sacrifices of those who fought against fascism, we must commit ourselves to building institutions and relationships worthy of their legacy.