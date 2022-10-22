Pattaya gets a unique tourism destination — Columbia Pictures Aquaverse | Business Story EP.18

Thai developer joins hands with Sony to bring ‘immersive entertainment’ to beach city.

Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, the world’s first fully branded Columbia Pictures movie theme park officially opens in Bang Saray, Pattaya, to welcome visitors from Thailand and all over the world. This is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls.

The country’s newest theme park offers thrilling rides and immersive attractions allowing guests of all ages to enjoy their favorite characters from some of the most popular Hollywood films: Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, Surfs Up, Hotel Transylvania, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.