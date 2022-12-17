JKN Global Media and its crowning glory – Miss Universe | Business Story EP.26
JKN Global Media, a top multinational content distributor in Thailand, follows the concept of “transforming without disturbing”.
Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip
CEO of JKN Global Group PCL (Owner of Miss Universe Organization)
Though the company’s main focus is content-driven sales in the wellness, beverages and cosmetics industries, it entered the television industry last year with its JKN18, which quickly grew in popularity.
