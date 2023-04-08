Thai nutraceutical company marries Eastern wisdom with CBD’s benefits to create a range of healthcare products.
Thailand last year became the first country in Asia to take cannabis off its list of banned substances and to allow people to grow the plant at home.
On June 9, 2022, the Thai government removed cannabis and hemp plants from its banned narcotics list, leaving people in Thailand free to grow and sell them.
The official government line, however, is that the production and consumption are permitted only for medical, not recreational use, and only of low-potency marijuana.
Pornchai Padmindra, is the CEO and founder of Dr. CBD, a Thai nutraceutical and healthcare company, which has been researching and developing products containing cannabidiol, or CBD, since 2019. Pornchai is also the president of the Cannabis and Kratom Community in Thailand.
Before cannabis was considered a “form of evil”, the substance was commonly used in Asian countries, including Thailand, as a medicinal herb. The use of cannabis as a drug in Thailand can be traced back about 390 years ago to the Ayutthaya Kingdom during the era of King Narai, as evidenced in the “King Narai Medicine Book”. Cannabis was used in various Thai medicines, including as an appetite stimulant that used cannabis in half of the concoction, as well as sooksaiyad drug, which was known to cure insomnia.
Dr. CBD aims to stand out from the Western-dominated cannabidiol market by combining the benefits of CBD and Eastern herbal medicines. In fact, the company's CBD business encompasses the entire supply chain, from cultivation to CBD extraction, R&D, to developing finished consumer products.
Dr. CBD, Nutraceutical & Healthcare Company is the only integrated CBD company in Thailand with over 20 FDA-approved products. It offers a one-stop shop for all things hemp, cannabis and kratom (premium cannabis oil), promising to help improve sleep, ease pain and anxiety, and also solid information on understanding cannabidiol. CBD’s benefits including massage oil, skin care, medical products, supplements and products for pets.
The move to allow the use of cannabis has been welcomed by many in the medical community. But Thai society is feeling the side-effects of recreational marijuana. There has been a lot of news about overdosing or negative symptoms from the use of marijuana, raising concerns in the general public about the cannabis liberalisation policy.
Dr. CBD is the leading Thai cannabis and hemp company. Its innovation, expertise and experience in Thailand includes indoor cultivation and extraction to medical grade products. The Thai nutraceutical and healthcare company says it places emphasis on quality, efficacy and purity and believes in continuous research to create premium medical products.