Thailand last year became the first country in Asia to take cannabis off its list of banned substances and to allow people to grow the plant at home.

On June 9, 2022, the Thai government removed cannabis and hemp plants from its banned narcotics list, leaving people in Thailand free to grow and sell them.

The official government line, however, is that the production and consumption are permitted only for medical, not recreational use, and only of low-potency marijuana.

Pornchai Padmindra, is the CEO and founder of Dr. CBD, a Thai nutraceutical and healthcare company, which has been researching and developing products containing cannabidiol, or CBD, since 2019. Pornchai is also the president of the Cannabis and Kratom Community in Thailand.