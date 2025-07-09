Exclusive | AIS Green Energy Green Network for Thais, Saichon Submakudom

AIS, in collaboration with GULF and HRDI, is transforming lives in remote Thai communities through the Green Energy Green Network initiative. This project brings solar energy and digital connectivity to underserved areas, powering both homes and opportunities.

By applying the Social Return on Investment (SROI) framework, AIS can now quantify the true value of this initiative, economically, socially, and environmentally. It's more than infrastructure; it’s a holistic, co-created solution rooted in local context and built for national scalability.

From solar-powered base stations to community-based coffee businesses like Mokopoke and Ban Dokmaisod, this initiative shows what’s possible when public purpose meets private innovation.