Singapore PM defends exclusive deal for Taylor Swift concerts | The Nation
Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, on Tuesday defended an exclusive deal his city-state struck with Taylor Swift that will prevent the pop star from taking her current and very popular The Eras Tour to anywhere else in Southeast Asia.
Swift is performing six concerts from March 2-9 in Singapore under an exclusive deal that has been criticised by its neighbours, who complain they have been deprived of the chance to see their favourite star.
Lee confirmed that Swift was provided with “certain incentives” from a government fund established to rebuild Singapore’s tourism industry after COVID-19 disruptions.