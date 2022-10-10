CNN's Anna Coren and Daniel Hodge apologise to the Thai people | The Nation

background-defaultbackground-default
CNN's Australian reporter Anna Coren, 47, and British cameraman Daniel Hodge, 34, apologised to the Thai people and the country for their news coverage of the mass killing at the nursery in Thailand's Nong Bua Lamphu province.

The Thai public was outraged at CNN's graphic broadcasts from the nursery, while Thai media outlets accused CNN of violating journalistic standards.

