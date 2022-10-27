background-defaultbackground-default
Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek on Thursday demonstrated his readiness to take on Japan’s Yoshihiro Sato in the “KAT Presents Legend of Rajadamnern” fight on Friday. He sparred with a partner in front of the press at Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium in Bangkok, as he put the finishing touches to his preparations.

