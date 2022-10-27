The enterprising Song Wat community in Yaowarat is holding a “Song Wat Week” event to display its arts and open stores in the district where Thai-Chinese people have lived for more than a hundred years.
Accompany The Nation as it takes a brief trip to experience an “ancient atmosphere” from the Rama V era.
This so-called secret tourism spot behind Yaowarat Road is an interesting, age-old area in several aspects, including its history and architecture.
Song Wat Week is being held until October 30.