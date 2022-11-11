Apec and its leaders

background-defaultbackground-default
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is an inter-governmental forum that promotes free trade across the Asia-Pacific region. Apec consists of 21 member economies. Here are the leaders of these economies, some of whom will participate in the annual Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok this November 18 and 19.

China 
President Xi Jinping

Hong Kong 
Chief Executive John Lee

ThaiLand 
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vietnam President 
Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Malaysia 
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Singapore 
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Indonesia 
President Joko Widodo

Australia 
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

New Zealand 
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Papua New Guinea 
Prime Minister James Marape

Brunei 
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

Philippines 
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Taiwan 
President Tsai Ing-wen

Japan 
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

South Korea 
President Yoon Suk-yeol

Russia 
President Vladimir Putin

Chile 
President Gabriel Boric

Peru 
President Pedro Castillo

Mexico 
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

United States of America 
President Joe Biden

Canada Prime 
Minister Justin Trudeau

