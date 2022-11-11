Apec and its leaders

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is an inter-governmental forum that promotes free trade across the Asia-Pacific region. Apec consists of 21 member economies. Here are the leaders of these economies, some of whom will participate in the annual Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok this November 18 and 19.

China

President Xi Jinping

Hong Kong

Chief Executive John Lee

ThaiLand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vietnam President

Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Malaysia

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Singapore

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Indonesia

President Joko Widodo

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister James Marape

Brunei

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Taiwan

President Tsai Ing-wen

Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

South Korea

President Yoon Suk-yeol

Russia

President Vladimir Putin

Chile

President Gabriel Boric

Peru

President Pedro Castillo

Mexico

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

United States of America

President Joe Biden

Canada Prime

Minister Justin Trudeau