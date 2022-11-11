Apec and its leaders

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is an inter-governmental forum that promotes free trade across the Asia-Pacific region. Apec consists of 21 member economies. Here are the leaders of these economies, some of whom will participate in the annual Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok this November 18 and 19.
China
President Xi Jinping
Hong Kong
Chief Executive John Lee
ThaiLand
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Vietnam President
Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Malaysia
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob
Singapore
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Indonesia
President Joko Widodo
Australia
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
New Zealand
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Papua New Guinea
Prime Minister James Marape
Brunei
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Philippines
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen
Japan
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
South Korea
President Yoon Suk-yeol
Russia
President Vladimir Putin
Chile
President Gabriel Boric
Peru
President Pedro Castillo
Mexico
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
United States of America
President Joe Biden
Canada Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau