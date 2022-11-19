Polish football players flown in F16 jet to Qatar for World Cup

Poland's national football team made a spectacular appearance in Qatar for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, being flown in a Polish Air Force F16 jet.
Poland's national football team made a spectacular appearance in Qatar for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, being flown in a Polish Air Force F16 jet.
The team is in Group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. They will play their first match against Mexico on Tuesday. Poland was recently hit by a missile attack that killed two people, with both Russia and Ukraine being blamed for the attack.