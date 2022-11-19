background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, December 07, 2022
nationthailand
SATURDAY, November 19, 2022

Poland's national football team made a spectacular appearance in Qatar for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, being flown in a Polish Air Force F16 jet.

Poland's national football team made a spectacular appearance in Qatar for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, being flown in a Polish Air Force F16 jet.

The team is in Group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. They will play their first match against Mexico on Tuesday. Poland was recently hit by a missile attack that killed two people, with both Russia and Ukraine being blamed for the attack.

Polish football players flown in F16 jet to Qatar for World Cup

TAGS
Polish Football PlayersWorld Cup 2022World Cup in QatarThe NationNation ThailandThailand News
RELATED
nationthailand